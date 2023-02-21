Uttar Pradesh: NIA raids on arms & drug dealers in three districts, Lawrence Bishnoi connection found

(Representative Image: PTI)

Teams of National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids on dozens of locations of Arms and Drug dealers in three districts of UP. These establishments were searched in connection with their dealings with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which was involved in killing of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and various other extortions. Similar raids have been carried out in other states also. The NIA on Tuesday conducted raids at 70 different locations of 7 states.

𝗡𝗜𝗔 𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗱𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗟𝘂𝗰𝗸𝗻𝗼𝘄, 𝗣𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗽𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗯𝗵𝗶𝘁 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘁𝘀

The NIA teams raided various locations in Lucknow, Pratapgarh and Pilibhit districts of UP. According to local police, it was suspected that the arms and drug dealers were having connections with Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The NIA is also looking into the terror funding through these arms dealers.

According to the information, NIA team raided the establishment of Dilbagh Singh in Pilibhit district in the wee hours on Tuesday and search is going on till this report is being filled. In Pratapgarh, the NIA team reached Konde village to search the house of an arm dealer. In Lucknow, the establishment of arm dealers at Loutche road were raided and search is going on.

According to police officials, the raids have been conducted after the arrest and investigation of six people who belonged to the extortion racket of noted mafia Lawrence Bishnoi. Earlier in October last year, NIA teams had conducted raids at 50 locations including many in Delhi.

𝗜𝗧 𝗥𝗮𝗶𝗱𝘀 𝗢𝗻 𝗨𝗳𝗹𝗲𝘅

Meanwhile the sleuths of Income Tax department on Tuesday raided establishments of packaging company Uflex Limited. The raids have been conducted at 64 different locations across the country including UP & Uttrakhand. The IT team reached at the Uflex offices in Kanpur and Lucknow, UP to look into complaints of financial misappropriation of tax related allegations. In Uttarkhand raids were conducted at Uflex establishment in Hardwar and Dehradun. It has been alleged that the company was involved in the Hawala racket and accused of sending money to China through crypto currency.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)