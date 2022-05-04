Uttar Pradesh: NHRC sends notice to UP govt, DGP over rape of minor gang-rape survivor by police station in-charge

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India on Sunday issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, Uttar Pradesh and sought a report within 4-weeks pertaining to media report of a rape of 13 years old girl by the in-charge of police station in Lalitpur district.

The Commission said it has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to human rights violation of the victim. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Government of Uttar Pradesh calling for a report within four weeks.

The minor had gone to Pali police station to lodge complain against those raped her. The Inspector in charge of the police station too raped her along with few other cops. Hearing about this shocking incident the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to take stern action. The Inspector of Pali police station has been suspended while the entire staff has been sent to lines.

The ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said that case has been lodged against Inspector and six other policemen in this connection. The Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Jhansi range has been asked to remain in Lalitpur till the case is being worked out. ADG, L&O said that none involved in this matter would be spared and the entire staff of concerned police station has been sent to police lines. He said that efforts are on to arrest the guilty cops.

After local politicians and tweets of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi leader Akhilesh Yadav and others raised the issue, police swung into action. According to the Superintendent of Police (SP), Lalitpur, Nikhil Pathak, case has been lodged against Chandan, Rajbhan, Hari Shankar and Mahendra Chaurasia on the charges of abduction and rape. FIR has also been lodged against the SHO Pali, Tilakdhari Saroj and the woman who accompanied the girl.

Meanwhile the SP Chief, Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday reached Lalitpur to meet the victim and her family members. UP Congress too has sent a delegation to Lalitpur.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 07:03 PM IST