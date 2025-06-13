 Uttar Pradesh News: Speeding Car Crashes Into Divider, 4 Dead, 4 Critically Injured In Jhansi
Uttar Pradesh News: Speeding Car Crashes Into Divider, 4 Dead, 4 Critically Injured In Jhansi

The victims were returning from their homes after eid celebration, when most probably due to fatigue and high speed driver crashed the car in divider.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 03:35 AM IST
Jhansi: A speeding car carrying two families from Siddharthnagar to Maharashtra’s Mobara collided with a divider in Jhansi’s Khilli village early Thursday, killing four people, pf which three died on the spot and leaving four others, mostly children, critically injured. The victims were returning from their homes after eid celebration, when most probably due to fatigue and high speed driver crashed the car in divider.

The deceased were identified as Aamir, Aasma, Usna Parveen, and Abaiduk Rehman, who succumbed during treatment. Among the injured are Abdullah Bahadur Rehman, Aniduk Rehman, Eishma, and Shahbuddin, now battling for survival at Jhansi Medical College. Local police confirmed the car was mangled beyond recognition, suggesting high-speed impact.

Poonch SHO stated, "Prima evidence points to driver error. Forensic teams are examining the vehicle." The tragedy has reignited demands for stricter highway patrolling on the Jhansi-Maharashtra route, where fatal accidents have risen by 22% this year.

