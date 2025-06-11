 Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
Over 50,000 TET/CTET-qualified Shiksha Mitras across Uttar Pradesh, many with over two decades of service, are protesting for permanent employment, a promise included in the BJP’s 2017 election manifesto.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 11:19 PM IST
File Pic (Representative Image) |

Lucknow: Thousands of Shiksha Mitras continued their sit in protest at Eco Garden for the 16th consecutive day on Tuesday, resorting to writing postcards to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after failing to get his attention. The protesters, braving 40°C temperatures, demanded regularization of their jobs and better wages.

Currently, they receive only ₹10,000 for 11 months a year, no salary in month of June, making it difficult to afford basic needs like children’s school fees or medical care for elderly parents.

Protesters highlighted that states like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have already regularized such teachers. Despite their qualifications meeting NCTE standards.

Protestors demand that they be paid year-round salaries (currently unpaid in June), get medical leave and casual leave benefits also government make it possible for female teachers to get easy inter district transfer.

The sit-in, marked by Sundarkand recitals and slogans like "We want dignity, not alms," reflects growing frustration. With no response from the administration, protesters vow to continue until their demands are met.

