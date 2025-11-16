 Uttar Pradesh News: FIR Filed Against Shahi Jama Masjid Committee Members For Misbehaving With ASI Team
Uttar Pradesh News: FIR Filed Against Shahi Jama Masjid Committee Members For Misbehaving With ASI Team

Uttar Pradesh News: FIR Filed Against Shahi Jama Masjid Committee Members For Misbehaving With ASI Team

According to the FIR registered at Sambhal police station, ASI Superintending Archaeologist Vinod Singh Rawat said a team from the ASI's Meerut Circle had visited the centrally protected mosque in Sambhal on October 8 for an inspection related to conservation work.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 05:03 PM IST
Sambhal: An FIR has been registered against two members of the management committee of the Shahi Jama Masjid here for allegedly misbehaving with Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials and preventing them from entering the main dome during a survey, police said on Sunday.

According to the FIR registered at Sambhal police station, ASI Superintending Archaeologist Vinod Singh Rawat said a team from the ASI's Meerut Circle had visited the centrally protected mosque in Sambhal on October 8 for an inspection related to conservation work.

During the visit, committee staffer Hafiz allegedly summoned one Mohammad Kasif Khan to the site, and both of them obstructed the ASI team from entering the main dome of the protected monument.

The complaint further alleged that an unidentified person attempted to create a dispute, used objectionable language and tried to disturb the atmosphere, forcing the team to return to Meerut without completing the official work.

article-image

Station House Officer, Sambhal, Gajendra Singh said based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Hafiz and Mohammad Kasif under sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant for discharge of duty), 352 (intentional insult) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police have begun an investigation into the incident, he added.

