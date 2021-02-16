Uttar Pradesh: Naseemuddin Siddiqui made new UPCC media chief

Lucknow: Once a right-hand man of BSP chief Mayawati, Naseemuddin Siddiqui, who had joined Congress three years ago, was elevated as new head of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) Media and Communication department.

Siddiqui had created a sensation when he released tapes alleging the BSP chief of extorting money from party leaders and selling tickets, three years ago. Later, he had joined Congress which was looking for a Muslim face in the party.

His appointment as Media Head assumes importance in the light of party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s whirlwind tour of Western Uttar Pradesh in support of agitating farmers. Siddiqui has been entrusted with the responsibility to streamline the party's media department, which is in mess due to internal infighting.

Besides Siddiqui, senior party leader Satish Ajmani has been made the treasurer of the UPCC to fill its empty coffers.