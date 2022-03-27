Uttar Pradesh: Muslim youth killed for celebrating BJP's victory in Assembly elections

A Muslim youth was killed for celebrating BJP's victory in Assembly elections in Kushi Nagar of Uttar Pradesh, reported ANI
We were informed that the victim had complained about death threats, but no action was taken then. An FIR has been registered. We are investigating the matter, said Varun Kumar Pandey, SDM.
Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 07:41 PM IST
