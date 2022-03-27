e-Paper Get App
Home / India / Uttar Pradesh: Muslim youth killed for celebrating BJP's victory in Assembly elections

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim youth killed for celebrating BJP's victory in Assembly elections

An FIR has been registered. We are investigating the matter, said Varun Kumar Pandey, SDM.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 07:41 PM IST

ANI

A Muslim youth was killed for celebrating BJP's victory in Assembly elections in Kushi Nagar of Uttar Pradesh, reported ANI

We were informed that the victim had complained about death threats, but no action was taken then. An FIR has been registered. We are investigating the matter, said Varun Kumar Pandey, SDM.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 07:41 PM IST