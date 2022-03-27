Uttar Pradesh: Muslim youth killed for celebrating BJP's victory in Assembly elections

A Muslim youth was killed for celebrating BJP's victory in Assembly elections in Kushi Nagar of Uttar Pradesh, reported ANI

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

We were informed that the victim had complained about death threats, but no action was taken then. An FIR has been registered. We are investigating the matter, said Varun Kumar Pandey, SDM.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Mumbai: Parsee Gym beat Muslim United SC to march into Salar Jung T20 final

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 07:41 PM IST