Uttar Pradesh: Muslim man attempts to burn Hindu wife, two kids for refusing to change religion, disallow Khatna

Lucknow: In another case of love-jihad, a Muslim man was arrested for marrying a Hindu girl by hiding his religious identity and attempting to burn her and two kids alive when she refused to change religion and allow khatna (circumcision as per Islamic tradition) of her son.
Posing himself as Rajiv and an orphan, Mohammed Afzal Siddiui married a Hindu girl on February 13 2009. The girl came to know about his real identity when she moved into his house in Thakurganj area of Lucknow. She lodged several complaints against him in the police but did not get any justice.
She alleged that her husband continued to force her embrace Islam and would beat on her refusal. For the past one year, he was asking her to have sexual relations with at least seven persons to get embraced to Islam. But she refused.
The Muslim husband then asked for khatna of their son so that kids were raised as per Islamic traditions but she also refused that. This enraged the husband who locked her and two kids in a room and poured kerosene and lit the room to burn them alive.
The Hindu wife, somehow, dialed 112 and sought help. Police and a fire tender were rushed in time to douse the rising flames from the house. She and her kids were saved before the fire engulfed the room.
Siddiqui was arrested by the police. An FIR was registered against him under Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021 and Sections of the IPC. He was produced before a local court on Friday and was sent to 14 days judicial custody.
