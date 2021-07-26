Uttar Pradesh: More than 100 sitting BJP legislators may be denied ticket in 2022 assembly elections

Lucknow: Willing to repeat the success of 2017, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has decided to act tough in the coming assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The party may deny tickets to many of its sitting legislators based on their performance. If sources are to be believed more than 100 sitting legislators could be denied tickets this time. The party has already taken a feedback from the ground about the performance of its sitting legislators. The party may conduct a survey next month to know the feedback of public in all the 403 assembly segments. Till now, the party has taken feedback about the sitting legislators from the office-bearers of their assembly segments.
The final decision regarding tickets would be taken on the basis of the survey report. The party will also look into the Winn ability factor of the sitting legislators.
According to a senior BJP leader from UP, the party has already worked on this formula in many other states including Gujrat and results have been encouraging. `This helps in minimizing anti-incumbency factor during the assembly polls’, said he. Besides fresh faces, get a chance to contest in the elections. In the survey the performance, popularity and works done by the sitting legislator would be judged. As per this formula, at least 30 to 35 per cent of the sitting legislators would not get tickets. This will pave way for many new and young leaders to contest in the coming assembly elections, said he.
Meanwhile the BJP will begin its exercise of shortlisting candidates next month. The district units and in charge of assembly segments have been asked to submit a list of probable candidates. The national president of BJP, JP Nadda would be on a two-day visit to UP on August 7 and 8. During his visit, Nadda will hold meetings party office-bearers and the in charges of the assembly segments. Besides, he would also hold discussions with the state minister regarding party strategy in the coming assembly polls. The party has already decided to field its senior leaders in the UP assembly polls this time including the chief minister, deputy CMs, senior minister and the state president.
