Uttar Pradesh: Moradabad Railway Underpass Submerged Due To Sudden Rise In River Water Levels; Visuals Surface

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): The sudden increase of water level in the rivers due to continuous rain in the hilly areas has led to the Moradabad railway station underpass getting completely submerged and flooding in the nearby villages of Bhagatpur, Bhojpur and Munda Pandey on Monday.

The underpass built near the railway station has been submerged with no access due to which commuters have been facing issues. Commuters are not being able to use the underpass due to the high pressure of water that has caused major water logging on the roads.

Water Level Of Ganga & Yamuna Increases For The 3rd Time

Meanwhile, in Prayagraj, the water of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers has increased for the third time and has engulfed the entire Sangam area after reaching the mark level.

"There has been no rescue operations undertaken yet. There has been no electricity in our area. We are not able to study. Action needs to be taken immediately," said Sikander, a villager.

Meanwhile, water has entered the settlements in the lower areas of Prayagraj, forcing people to evacuate their homes. Baghada, Salori, and Rajapur are some of the worst affected areas.

At the same time in Ayodhya, the water level of the Saryu River has crossed the danger mark in the hilly areas.

Aman Raj Singh, Central Water Commission In-charge, said that the Saryu River has been flowing 53 cm above the danger level, further adding that the water has been increasing daily due to the rainfall in the hilly areas.

Statement Of Aman Raj Singh, Central Water Commission In-Charge

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The water level in the Saryu River has been flowing 53 cm above the danger level due to the heavy rainfall and the water released from the dams. We are expecting the water to be rising today as well."

On Saturday, farmers grappled with major crop damage. Reports indicated that 60 percent of sugarcane and 70 percent of paddy crops were affected due to the adverse weather conditions.