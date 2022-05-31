Uttar Pradesh: MLAs' local area development fund increased to Rs 5 cr from 3 cr

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI Photo

Lucknow: After discontinuing, the local area development fund for legislators for two years due to covid Yogi Government has decided to increase it.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister announced in the state assembly that the MLA LAD in the state would now be Rs 5 crore per year. Earlier the legislators in UP were given Rs 3 crore for carrying out developmental works in their respective areas. In the last two years, this fund was not allocated due to covid and most of the legislators had surrendered it for the pandemic relief works.

During his concluding address on the annual budget of state in the assembly on Tuesday, CM Yogi said that despite pandemic for two consecutive years the state’s economy is on a path of growth. He said that in the first quarter of the financial year 2021-22, the gross state domestic product (GSDP) grew by 19.6 per cent. The UP assembly on Tuesday passed annual budget of Rs 6.15 lakh crore.

While speaking on the occasion, CM said that there has been significant rise in the revenue collection of the state compared to previous Samajwadi government. He said that in the year 2016-17 the tax revenue of UP was Rs 86000 crore which has become Rs 1.55 lakh crore in the year 2021-22. In the financial years2016-17 GST & VAT collection was 51800 crore only which rose 90000 crore now.

Lambasting at opposition, CM Yogi said that their job is to think about problem while we come out with solutions. He cited the figures of crime to claim that the law and order situation has improved a lot during his regime.

Earlier during discussion on budget, SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav accused the state government of not utilizing the allocated funds. He said that minister in this government have failed to utilize fund allocated in the budget.