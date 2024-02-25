 Uttar Pradesh: Massive Blast At Firecracker Factory In Kaushambi Kills 4 People; Terrifying Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: Massive Blast At Firecracker Factory In Kaushambi Kills 4 People; Terrifying Visuals Surface

Uttar Pradesh: Massive Blast At Firecracker Factory In Kaushambi Kills 4 People; Terrifying Visuals Surface

The incident occurred at a firecracker factory in Kaushambi's Bharwari town under the Kokhraj police station area.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, February 25, 2024, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab

At least four people died after an explosion at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi on Sunday, police officials said.

The incident occurred at a firecracker factory in Kaushambi's Bharwari town under the Kokhraj police station area.

According to police officials, more than five people were injured in the incident and now are undergoing treatment.

Read Also
Telangana News: Oil Lamp Causes Cylinder Blast In Karimnagar House, Shocking Visuals Show Onlookers...
article-image

"There has been a fire in a firecracker factory in Bharwari. As per the information, there are four casualties and some people are injured. They have been sent to the hospital for treatment. The factory is far away from the residential area... The rescue operation is underway... They had the license to manufacture and sell. 5-6 people are injured..." Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Srivastava said.

More details are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Police Arrest Elusive SIMI Member Hanif Sheikh After 22 Years

Delhi Police Arrest Elusive SIMI Member Hanif Sheikh After 22 Years

'Decades-Old Dream Completed': PM Modi After Going Underwater In Deep Sea To Witness 'Hidden'...

'Decades-Old Dream Completed': PM Modi After Going Underwater In Deep Sea To Witness 'Hidden'...

Uttar Pradesh: Massive Blast At Firecracker Factory In Kaushambi Kills 4 People; Terrifying Visuals...

Uttar Pradesh: Massive Blast At Firecracker Factory In Kaushambi Kills 4 People; Terrifying Visuals...

Haldwani Violence: Sessions Court Grants 10-Day Police Custody To Abdul Malik

Haldwani Violence: Sessions Court Grants 10-Day Police Custody To Abdul Malik

Kerala Lottery: February 25, 2024 - Akshaya AK-640 Results Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery: February 25, 2024 - Akshaya AK-640 Results Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...