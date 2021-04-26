Uttar Pradesh: Married woman gang-raped by five in Agra, one accused held

Lucknow: A married woman was gang-raped by five in Agra district during a marriage ceremony where she had gone as a member of the caterer’s team.

According to an FIR lodged by the woman, she had gone to Barhan area to work as a helper for making puris. After the dinner was over on Sunday night, the caterer and another man took her to a secluded place on the pretext of getting her more work. Three of his associates were already waiting there.

They raped her by turns. Later, they threw her near Awalkheda Crossing in an unconscious state and fled. After gaining consciousness, she went to a nearby police station and lodged an FIR naming the caterer and four others.

The police have admitted her to a hospital for a medical check-up and arrested one of the accused. A case has been registered and police are on the look out to arrest the remaining accused.