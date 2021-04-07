Uttar Pradesh: Married man in love with another woman commits suicide by self-immolation in Bareilly

Lucknow: A 22-year-old married man committed suicide by immolating himself in front of house of a woman he was in love in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident was reported from Jokhanpur village under Baheri tehsil on Monday. Akash (22) poured kerosene on himself outside a woman’s house on Monday and set himself on fire when the woman he loved refused to meet him.

He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to severe burn injuries on Wednesday. Akash was already married. He had developed a liking for the woman and was insisting her to marry him. But the woman refused and reprimanded him since he was already married.