Uttar Pradesh: Man missing since 2018 found buried in killer's house in Muzaffarnagar after confession video goes viral

Uttar Pradesh: Man missing since 2018 found buried in killer's house in Muzaffarnagar after confession video goes viral

The skeleton is believed to be of one Mohammad Hasan who had gone missing four years ago. Police have sent the skeleton for forensic examination.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: Man missing since 2018 found buried in killer's house after he confesses crime to people who record it | Representative pic/ Pixabay
A skeleton was found buried on Saturday under the floor of the Nara village house of a man who confessed to have killed a man four years ago to few people, one of whom made a video of it and uploaded on social media. 

The skeleton is believed to be of one Mohammad Hasan who had gone missing four years ago. Police have sent the skeleton for forensic examination. 

The video of the confession started doing rounds on Friday

Station House Officer (SHO), Mansoorpur Police Station, Brijender Singh Rawat said, "We have recovered a skeleton buried in the floor of the house of one Salman. The excavation of the house was done in connection with a missing case of one Mohammad Hasan, a native of the same village who has been missing since November 12, 2018." "We have lodged a case of murder and arrested Salman. The recovered skeleton has been sent for forensic examination to ascertain if it is of Mohammad Hasan," the SHO added. 

Reportedly a few days ago, Hasan had made a confession before some people that he had buried his body in his house. The confession was recorded by someone and shared online.

The video of the confession started doing rounds on Friday prompting family members of Hasan to inform police. 

"Salman in his confession says that he killed and buried the person four years ago which coincides with the disappearance of Mohammad Hasan. Acting on this information we sent a team to his house which recovered the skeleton," Rawat said.

