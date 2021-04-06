Uttar Pradesh: Man burnt to death over trivial issue in Fatehpur

Lucknow: In a sensational murder case, a man was thrashed mercilessly and burnt alive over a trivial issue outside his house by influential persons in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

A resident of Rasoolpur, Amit was driving a tractor when a few mould for making bricks got crushed under its wheels accidentally. His neighbour Ambhimanyu Sigh Yadav, who is the the brick-kiln owner, got to know about it late noon.

Angry over the incident, Abhimanyu went to Amit’s house along with others and dragged him out of his house. They thrashed Amit and when this did not satisfy them, Abhimanyu poured Kerosene on him and set him on fire. Amit was rushed to the hospital where he died Monday night.