Uttar Pradesh: Man burnt to death over trivial issue in Fatehpur

Lucknow: In a sensational murder case, a man was thrashed mercilessly and burnt alive over a trivial issue outside his house by influential persons in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh.
A resident of Rasoolpur, Amit was driving a tractor when a few mould for making bricks got crushed under its wheels accidentally. His neighbour Ambhimanyu Sigh Yadav, who is the the brick-kiln owner, got to know about it late noon.
Angry over the incident, Abhimanyu went to Amit’s house along with others and dragged him out of his house. They thrashed Amit and when this did not satisfy them, Abhimanyu poured Kerosene on him and set him on fire. Amit was rushed to the hospital where he died Monday night.
The ASP Rajesh Kumar said that they have registered a case against Abhimanyu and others on a complaint by victim’s mother Kusuma Devi. She alleged in the FIR that his son was burn to death by the Abhimanyu and other accused.
“We have arrested the main accused Abhimanyu and formed teams to nab others,” said the ASP, adding that the victim’s body has been sent for the post mortem examination on Tuesday morning to confirm death y burns.
