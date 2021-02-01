Uttar Pradesh: Man attempts self-immolation outside CM Yogi Adityanath's office

Lucknow: An aggrieved man from Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh attempted self-immolation outside highly-secured Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Lok Bhawan office in Lucknow on Monday.

Timely action by the policemen outside CM’s office, however, saved the man’s life. He has been admitted at the Civil hospital with 30 per cent burn injuries and stated to be out of danger.

The Hazratganj Police said that the man has been identified as Uma Shanker (36), a resident of Godra village under Indragarh Police Station in Kannauj district. Uma Shanker came to Lucknow on Monday morning from Kannauj to seek justice from the Chief Minister with regard to a land grabbing case.

He was stopped by security personnel at the Gate No 2 of the Lok Bhawan, housing offices of the CM, his Cabinet colleague and senior bureaucrats. After waiting for some time, he poured a bottle of kerosene oil and set himself afire. Police men deployed at the gate wrapped him in a blanket to douse the fire and saved him.

The Police Commissioner D.K. Thakur told that his leased land was grabbed by some influential persons in his village. He had lodged a complaint with Pradhan and Lekhpal but they did not support him. “We have taken up his complaint with the Kannauj police and administration on priority for immediate redressal,” assured Thakur.