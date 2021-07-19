Uttar Pradesh makes RT-PCR negative report mandatory for people from states with high positivity rate

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has made it mandatory for passengers coming in from states having a high caseload, to carry their RT-PCR negative report.

The report should not be more than four days old. People who have been administered both the doses of vaccine will be exempted from the condition.

According to the government spokesman, the rule will not only be applicable to people coming by air, rail and road but also to those using private vehicles.

The development comes a day after the UP government announced suspension of the proposed 'Kanwar Yatra' following a call by Kanwar association in the wake of pandemic. The chief minister said the community should take decisions on issues pertaining to faith. "The feeling of Kanwar association should be respected," he added.

Meanwhile UP recorded 56 new cases and 69 recoveries in last 24 hours.

The decision to make RTPCR report mandatory comes amid high positivity rate in some cities of Maharashtra and Kerala.

According to reports, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Buldhana, Pune (rural), Palghar and Raigadh have recorded test positivity rate higher than 4.5 per cent. Likewise, the positivity rate in Kerala has been hovering around 10 per cent.

The chief minister has directed officials to ensure contact tracing and testing of people coming from states with high positivity rate. He said these people should be subjected to antigen test and thermal scanning on arrival in UP.

According to officials, the state is determined not to lower the guard as it gears up for a possible third wave of coronavirus pandemic, which is said to affect the children.