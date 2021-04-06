Uttar Pradesh: Mafia don Mukhtar Ansari escorted by around 100 UP police, convoy from Punjab to Banda

Banda: Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was escorted on Tuesday by a convoy of UP Police, comprising no less than 100 policemen, from Ropar in Punjab to Banda in Uttar Pradesh. Punjab Police Commandos had also accompanied

Ansari, a BSP MLA from Mau, is facing 52 cases in the state and elsewhere, and 15 of them are in the trial stage.

The five-time BSP MLA had avoided 26 warrants issued by the Prayagraj court citing medical grounds. Ansari’s paternal grandfather, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari, was the president of the Indian National Congress in 1927–28. His maternal grandfather Brigadier Mohammad Ansari, also known as ‘Lion of Nowshera’, was a Mahavir Chakra awardee. His son Abbas Ansari is a national-level shooter in shotgun and has won international acclaim.

The dreaded gangster was ferried by road in an ambulance equipped with all life-saving equipment to meet any exigency en route to Banda – a journey that takes 14 to 18 hours from Ropar. A team of five senior doctors is also accompanying the convoy and CM Yogi Adityanath is being given hourly input about his journey.