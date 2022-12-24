e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: 'Loudspeakers being reinstalled at religious places in some districts is unacceptable,' says CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh: 'Loudspeakers being reinstalled at religious places in some districts is unacceptable,' says CM Yogi

On Friday night, CM reviewed law and order situation in the state in a meeting with officials from all levels and directed to make arrangements for peaceful Christmas celebrations.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Adityanath | File
Follow us on

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said loudspeakers are being reinstalled at religious places in some districts months after they were ordered to be removed, a development he described as 'unacceptable'.

According to a government statement, he asked officials to take appropriate action through "immediate contact and communication" with people.

Adityanath, who reviewed law and order situation in the state in a meeting with officials from all levels on Friday night, also directed them to make arrangements for peaceful Christmas celebrations, but ensure no religious conversion takes place.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: Friday or Sunday? Row over weekly holiday in madrasas
article-image

"A few months ago... we had completed an unprecedented process of removing loudspeakers from religious places. Giving priority to the larger public interest, people spontaneously removed loudspeakers. It was appreciated all over the country," the chief minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

He further said that during his recent visits he "experienced that these loudspeakers are being installed again in some districts".

"This is not acceptable," the official release quoting the CM said on Saturday. "Ideal situations should be created by having immediate contact and communication."

UP govt's campaign to remove loudspeakers

Earlier this year in April, the state government had undertaken a campaign to remove loudspeakers from religious places.

Later in a review meeting in May, Chief Minister Adityanath had said more than one lakh loudspeakers were removed. He had directed officials to ensure they are not reinstalled.

He had said religious events should take place within the premises of religious places, no festival should be organised on roads and they should not cause any inconvenience to the movement of ordinary citizens.

The campaign to remove illegal loudspeakers installed at religious places in the state and to limit the sound of other loudspeakers to the prescribed limit was conducted between April 25 and May 1.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: School calls occultist to treat students; NHRC sends notice

Uttar Pradesh: School calls occultist to treat students; NHRC sends notice

Kerala: University to give 60-day maternity leave to pregnant students

Kerala: University to give 60-day maternity leave to pregnant students

Government of Maldives condemns opposition politician's call to attack Indian High Commission in...

Government of Maldives condemns opposition politician's call to attack Indian High Commission in...

Odisha: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declares to construct 100 new hostels for SC, ST students

Odisha: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declares to construct 100 new hostels for SC, ST students

Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Mathura court approves survey of Shahi Idgah mosque from January 2

Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Mathura court approves survey of Shahi Idgah mosque from January 2