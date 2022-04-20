Uttar Pradesh: Loudspeaker on Krishna Janambhoomi Temple goes off after govt order

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s diktat on use of loudspeakers at religious places has started showing effect. In Gautam Buddha Nagar, the administration has issued notices to 602 temples and 265 mosques, which have been using loudspeakers. In Mathura, the loudspeaker installed at the top of Krishna Janambhoomi temple has stopped playing religious aartis and bhajans. The temple authorities said that they have followed the orders given by CM Yogi and stopped use of loudspeakers.

Earlier, the loudspeaker at Krishna Janambhoomi temple used to play Manglacharan Aarti and Vishnu Shahstranaam Path every morning.

It may be mentioned that the UP CM while reviewing law and order situation in the state this week had directed the loudspeakers at religious places should not play loud and its voice must be confined within the premises only. The UP CM had also stated that no religious procession in the state would be taken out without prior permission of the administration. Not only that, he had directed the officials not to allow any new religious procession to be taken out. Only traditional processions have been allowed in the state. Besides, CM Yogi has also stated that no new loudspeaker would be allowed at any religious place.

The secretary of Krishna Janamsthan Sewa Sansthan, Kapil Sharma informed that in honour of the directives of CM Yogi the temple authorities have decided not to use loudspeaker. He said that the loudspeaker fixed on the top of the temple has been brought down following CM’s order. However, the bhajans played inside the temple complex would continue. The temple administration would ensure that bhajans are being played at a low volume and its voice do not disturb anyone outside.

In Noida, the district administration has issued notice to a large number of temples and mosques using loudspeakers. All these religious places are new and have started using loudspeakers recently.

In another order, the CM has directed that the holidays and leaves of all officials of district administration and police be cancelled till May 4th in the wake of the Eid festival. The CM has asked officials to maintain law and order during the coming festivals.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 06:32 PM IST