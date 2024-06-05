Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 Union Ministers Are Losers In State

Representative Image |

On a significant setback for BJP, six Union ministers lost their Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the party’s downfall in this politically important state. Union minister Smriti Irani, contesting from Amethi, lost to Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma by a staggering margin of over 1.61 lakh votes. The unexpected turn of events has sent shockwaves, especially considering the BJP's confidence in Irani's victory while viewing Sharma as a lesser contender.

In 2019, Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, earning her the title of giant killer. Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni lost in Kheri to Utkarsh Varma of Samajwadi Party by over 33,323 votes. Mishra had garnered attention in October 2021 following an incident involving a vehicle allegedly linked to him, resulting in the deaths of four protesting farmers. His son, Ashish, remains the primary accused. Despite widespread criticism, BJP staunchly supported Mishra, exacerbating tensions.

Meanwhile, Union minister Kaushal Kishore faced a similar fate in Mohanlalganj, where RK Chaudhary of SP defeated him by over 84,000 votes. In Chandauli, Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey lost to SP candidate Virendra Singh by 21,565 votes, adding to BJP's woes. Pandey previously won the seat in both 2014 and 2019 LS elections and was made Union minister on both the occasions.

Additionally, Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti lost in Fatehpur to SP nominee Naresh Uttam Patel by 35,675 votes. Patel, a former SP state president, is considered a confidant of Akhilesh Yadav. The impending defeats of these six Union ministers underscore the electoral challenges faced by the BJP in UP.