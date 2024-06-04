Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Result: Rahul Gandhi Set For Decisive Win From Rae Bareli Against BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh

Rahul Gandhi | File Pic

The Rae Bareli constituency, a long-standing stronghold of the Congress Party, witnessed a fierce battle on Tuesday between BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh and Congress' Rahul Gandhi. However, as per the Election Commission of India, Dinesh Pratap Singh was left behind in the race.

Rae Bareli constituency election

Rae Bareli, a constituency that went to polls during the fifth phase of the election, held on May 20, 2024, saw fierce competition between key candidates like BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh, BSP's Thakur Prasad Yadav, and Congress' Rahul Gandhi. As per the latest update on the Election Commission website, Rahul Gandhi is leading the race with a significant margin of almost 3 lakh votes. Till now, Rahul Gandhi has secured 6,86,044 votes, while Dinesh Pratap Singh has received 2,96,703 votes.

Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Seat: Previous Results

The Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat has been a Congress and Nehru-Gandhi family bastion. While Sonia Gandhi won the seat five times (2004, 2006, 2009, 2014 and 2019), the seat was also won by former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi in 1967, 1971 and 1980.

The BJP managed to win the seat in 1996 and 1998 when Ashok Singh registered victory from the seat. However, Rae Bareli has voted for the Congress and Sonia Gandhi for the last 20 years, as data shows.