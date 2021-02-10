Uttar Pradesh: Key accused killed in encounter within hours after cop beaten to death by liquor mafia

In a shocking incident, a police constable was beaten to death and a sub-inspector seriously injured when a police team went to a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district to serve a warrant to a liquor mafia kingpin on Tuesday night.
The deceased constable has been identified as Devendra, while the sub-inspector as Ashok Kumar.
The incident took place when the two policemen had gone to serve a legal notice for attachment of property to a history-sheeter named Moti Dhimar over his alleged liquor smuggling activities; they were ambushed by his aides, stripped, and assaulted with sticks and other weapons, and taken hostage, reported IANS.
A search operation was conducted and additional forces were called; the policemen, meanwhile, had managed to flee from the spot. The two personnel were found with serious injuries in a field in Nagla Dhimar village under Sidhpura police station and were taken to a local hospital. However, Devendra succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
According to C P Singh, district magistrate–Kasgunj, the inspector and constable had gone in search of criminals in Nagla Dhimar village in Kasganj on Tuesday, where they were attacked.
"In an unfortunate incident, constable Devendra lost his life. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh and job to a family member of the constable," Singh told ANI.
The chief minister's office confirmed the DM's statement and said, "The CM has directed for the treatment of the injured inspector, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for a family member of the constable who lost his life."
Aditynath has also instructed strict action against the "elements involved in the alleged hostage[-taking] of [the] police personnel in Kasganj." "Action to be taken against the culprits under NSA," the CMO said.
Meanwhile, Omkar Dhimar, brother of the accused Moti Dhimar, was killed in an encounter on Wednesday morning, reported IANS.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS)