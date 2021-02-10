Uttar Pradesh: Key accused killed in encounter within hours after cop beaten to death by liquor mafia

In a shocking incident, a police constable was beaten to death and a sub-inspector seriously injured when a police team went to a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district to serve a warrant to a liquor mafia kingpin on Tuesday night.

The deceased constable has been identified as Devendra, while the sub-inspector as Ashok Kumar.

The incident took place when the two policemen had gone to serve a legal notice for attachment of property to a history-sheeter named Moti Dhimar over his alleged liquor smuggling activities; they were ambushed by his aides, stripped, and assaulted with sticks and other weapons, and taken hostage, reported IANS.