Uttar Pradesh: Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan released on bail from Lucknow District Jail

On Thursday, Kappan was released from Lucknow District Jail around 9.15 am

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan | ANI
Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walked out of jail on Thursday, a day after the sureties required for his bail was submitted in court. Two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each were submitted on Wednesday in the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court here.

Kappan was released from jail around 9.15 am, Jailor of Lucknow District Jail Rajendra Singh told PTI The journalist and three others were arrested in October 2020 while on their way to Hathras where a Dalit woman died allegedly after being raped. They were accused of trying to instigate violence over the death of the Hathras woman.

article-image

Police had alleged that Kappan had links with the now-banned Popular Front of India and charged him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In September last, the Supreme Court granted him bail in connection with that case. But, he continued to be in jail because of the money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. 

