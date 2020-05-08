Uttar Pradesh journalist who tested positive for COVID-19 passes away

A senior journalist, Pankaj Kulshrestha, from Uttar Pradesh who had tested positive for coronavirus died on Tuesday in Agra. A journalist took to Twitter to share the sad news of Kulshrestha's death.
Pankaj Kulshrestha worked with a prominent Hindi daily as a deputy news editor.
Later many netizens took to Twitter to offer condolences. One user wrote: "Really sad news. Also sad that there will never be a true appreciation of what several journalists are doing in terms of bringing important stories to light, only the “halla brigade” will be seen as representative of us and not those who are also putting their lives on the line." Another user said, "RIP Friend."
Here’s what netizens said:
With a surge of 3,390 new cases and 103 new fatalities, the total tally of novel Coronavirus cases in India stood at 56,342 on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said.
Of the total cases, 37,916 are active while 1,886 people have lost their lives. A total of 16,593 though have recovered as India undergoes the third-phase of the nation-wide lockdown. The total tally also includes 111 foreign nationals and one migrated patient, said the Health Ministry.
Maharashtra continues at the top of the tally with 17,974 cases and 694 fatalities, while 3,301 people were cured in the state. It is followed by Gujarat with 7,012 cases and 425 deaths and 1,709 recovered.
