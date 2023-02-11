Uttar Pradesh: Jailed Legislator's wife arrested for secret meetings with husband in prison; 6 suspended | Representative Image

Lucknow: Inside Uttar Pradesh Jail a legislator was spending a sweet time with his wife almost every day for 3-4 hours.

On Saturday, the UP Police caught Nikhat, wife of legislator Abbas Ansari and daughter of noted mafia Mokhtar Ansari from Chitrakoot jail during a surprise raid. Based on a secret information the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, Chitrakoot, raided jail and found Nikhat.

Read Also Allahabad HC rejects anticipatory bail to MLA Abbas Ansari in arms license case

The woman & her husband met in deputy jailor's room

The room where she was found was locked from outside. The lock was opened by the DM & SP themselves. According to officials, Nikhat used to meet her legislator husband inside the jail every day and used to spend 3-4 hours in a secluded room that belonged to a deputy jailor. Police has arrested Nikhat and produced before the magistrate who has sent her in the judicial custody.

During the raid of DM & SP it was revealed that jail officials surreptitiously arranged meetings between jailed legislator Abbas Ansari and his wife in a room inside the premises.

The district administration of Chitrakoot has suspended Jailor Santosh Kumar Pandey, Deputy Jailor Piyush Pandey and five jail wardens in this case. Besides recommendation for suspension of Jail Superintendent Ashok Sagar has been with the state government. Jailor of Unnao district jail Rajeev Kumar Singh has been posted in Chitrakoot with immediate effect.

Inmates had lodged complaint

The Chitrakoot DM, Abhishek Anand said that he had got information regarding illegal meeting of inmates lodged under sensational matter with outsiders. On this information a raid was conducted with the SP and found that Abbas Ansari was not present in his barrack. After this all the rooms of jail premises were searched during which one room was found locked from outside. Wife of Abbas Ansari was found inside that room while the jail staff had managed to remove the legislator in between the raid.

Abbas Ansari is a sitting legislator from Mau assembly constituency in UP and is lodged in Chitrakoot Jail in a money laundering case since November 18, 2022. His father Mokhtar Ansari, a former legislator, too is languishing in jail in several cases of murder and assault. Abbas had won in 2022 assembly polls on Suheldeo Rajbahr Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of Samajwadi Party then.

Read Also Allahabad HC rejects anticipatory bail to MLA Abbas Ansari in arms license case

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)