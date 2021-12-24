Uttar Pradesh: IT recovers over Rs 150 crore in raids at perfume manufacturer's premises who launched Samajwadi Party attar

After last week operations on the Samajwadi leaders in Uttar Pradesh, the Income Tax and GST teams on Thursday conducted raids on the offices and premises of industralists close to Akhilesh Yadav.

Raids at premises linked to a businessman Piyush Jain, who had launched Samajwadi Attar (perfume) last month in the presence of SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, have recovered ₹ 150 crore cash, so far, IT department sources said.

Another photograph showed IT and GST officials squatting on a floral sheet spread in the middle of a room and surrounded by yet more piles of cash, and three note-counting machines.



In Kanpur the office and residence of the industrialist was raided by Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and IT teams since Thursday and recovered cash worth several crores and other suspicious documents.

His brother Pammi Jain is a senior leader in the Samajwadi Party. Besides IT teams also raided at the premises of betel trader KK Agarwal in Kanpur.

The raids were initiated by GST (Goods and Services Tax) officials for tax evasion. After unearthing details, the IT, or Income Tax, Department was also roped in.

