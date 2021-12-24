Uttar Pradesh: IT raids trigge verbal duel between SP, BJP; Akhilesh Yadav's party denies links

Lucknow: With frequent raids of tax officials on leaders and traders related to Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, verbal duel has begun among the political parties. Samajwadi Party has denied any links with the perfumer and Gutkha manufacturer Piyush Jain and said that the later instead had associations with ruling Bhartiya Janta Party.

The IT and GST teams that raided the premises of Piyush Jain had recovered huge amount of cash on Thursday. The BJP had mocked at the Samajwadi party and said that tax offender belonged to it and Rs 160 crores have been recovered from Amirah. The BJP spokesperson Alok Awasthi had posted the photographs of the sacks of currency notes recovered from the premises of Piyush Jain and said this all belonged to Samajwadi Party.

However, the SP spokesperson, Ashish Yadav denied it and said that all such news were fake and floated by BJP leaders. He said that Piyush Jain did not launch Samajwadi Attar (perfume) and he was instead close to BJP leaders. Yadav said that BJP leaders fabricated this story that Piyush Jain was a Samajwadi Party, which is not true.

Meanwhile, the raids at the office and residence of Piyush Jain by IT and Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) teams have completed on Friday morning and it is said that cash worth Rs 160 crore have been recovered. The raid teams have arrested the son of Piyush Jain. Earlier on Thursday in Kanpur the office and residence of noted perfumer Piyush Jain was raided by Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and IT teams and cash worth several crores along with other suspicious documents were recovered. Besides being a noted perfumer, Jain is the manufacturer of well-known Shikhar Gutkha. During raids evasions of GST worth several crores was found.

As per reports, Piyush Jain had launched Samajwadi Attar (perfume) last month in the presence of SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav. However, the spokesperson of SP denied it and said that none from family of Jain had any relation with the party and its leaders.

