Uttar Pradesh: Infamous dumping ground gets revamped into amusement park

A dumping ground in the Railwayganj area of Hardoi, a district headquarters town in Uttar Pradesh, infamous for dumping unclaimed bodies and everything else has been revamped into an amusement park complex, reported the Indian Express.
Inaugurated on October 2, the Belatali amusement park which comprises of a 2-hectare lake and a 500m walking track has completely changed the look and feel of the vicinity which was earlier a hub for criminal activities.
The visitors can go on a wonderful 20-minute ride in 2-hectare lake in the two beautiful boats. The amusement park was an initiative by Hardoi District Magistrate Pulkit Khare along with the Behta Chand gram panchayat.
Khare, first visited the area after he was posted to Hardoi in December 2017. The District Magistrate said, "The place was stinking. There was garbage everywhere, the pond was covered with water hyacinth, and sewage would be dumped in it.” The vicinity didn't have a place for families to enjoy together, hence the 34-year-old thought that the place needed to be transformed. But, it was an uphill task. He had to convince the authorities, which he did!
The village panchayat used the MGNREGA and Finance Commission funds to develop the area. They even planted 1,000 trees around the lake. Small businesses like toys, ice-creams and fast food have also boomed in the area.
The station house officer of the Kotwali police station, Shailendra Srivastava said, "“Before this (Belatali) was built, we used to regularly get calls from women complaining of harassment and molestation. Anti-social elements drank alcohol and gambled here." He added that now the families and women feel safe while visiting the place.
