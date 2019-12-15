Uttar Pradesh: Infamous dumping ground gets revamped into amusement park

A dumping ground in the Railwayganj area of Hardoi, a district headquarters town in Uttar Pradesh, infamous for dumping unclaimed bodies and everything else has been revamped into an amusement park complex, reported the Indian Express.

Inaugurated on October 2, the Belatali amusement park which comprises of a 2-hectare lake and a 500m walking track has completely changed the look and feel of the vicinity which was earlier a hub for criminal activities.

The visitors can go on a wonderful 20-minute ride in 2-hectare lake in the two beautiful boats. The amusement park was an initiative by Hardoi District Magistrate Pulkit Khare along with the Behta Chand gram panchayat.