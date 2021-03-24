Uttar Pradesh IAS officer on poll duty in West Bengal suspended

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday suspended an IAS officer N.P. Pandey, who was on a poll duty as Observer in West Bengal, on charges of misbehavior with a woman in Purulia district.

The woman had complained to the Election Commission which conducted an inquiry and found the IAS officer guilty. On the recommendation of the commission, the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, Mukul Kumar Singhal, placed him under suspension on Wednesday.

The promoted IAS officer was posted as Special Secretary in the State Agriculture Department. He was sent on poll duty to West Bengal where he was posted in Purulia district. During campaigning, he had indulged in a heated argument with a woman, believed to be the supporter of the TMC, who had lodged a complaint against Pandey.

The IAS officer has been recalled from his poll duties in Purulia. He was promoted in 2010 from PCS to IAS and held many important postings in state government departments.