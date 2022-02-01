Uttar Pradesh: I-T dept recovers Rs 6-crore cash from premises linked to retired IPS officer in Noida

The Income-tax department has recovered around Rs 6 crore cash after it raided the premises linked to a retired IPS officer in Noida. According to a report by Jagran, the cash--in currencies of Rs 2,000, Rs 500 and Rs 200-- has been found stashed in private lockers created in the premises.

The searches were launched on January 30 after gathering "actionable intelligence" and the action is ongoing

The report further states that the private locker business is run by a company named Manasam, the wife of a former IPS officer.

The team of Income Tax Department had received information on Saturday in the investigation of anonymous property in Ghaziabad that a large amount of cash has been hidden in the office of Mansam Company, a private lender in Ghaziabad.

On Saturday, the team of the Income Tax Department had started the survey work, in which five suspects have been brought from the house located in Sector-50, an amount of more than six crore rupees has been withdrawn so far in four lockers while one is empty. The survey is likely to end by late tonight.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 10:17 PM IST