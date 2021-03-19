Uttar Pradesh: Husband-wife among 4 killed in accident on Yamuna Expressway

Lucknow: In yet another accident at Yamuna Express, four of a family including a couple was killed and one injured on Friday afternoon when a DCM Truck collided head on with a SUV in Gautambudh Nagar.

The dead included two women and a 12-year-old girl. They have been identified as Nitin Sharma, his wife Urvashi, sister Usha Sharm and 12-year old daughter. Another person Satish Chowdhary is admitted in serious condition in a hospital.

The accident occurred near Falaida under Rabepura Police Station on Yamuna Expressway when a DCM truck overturned after a tyre burst and rolled over on the other side hitting a car coming from the opposite direction. The impact was so huge that the car got completely crushed and damaged.

Police and villagers rushed to retrieve injured people from the car. Five occupants of the car were rushed to the Kailash hospital where four of a family, including husband and wife, succumbed to injuries. They were all residents of Satdhara Colony in Mathura.