Uttar Pradesh: Husband on the run, Dhananjay Singh's wife Srikala to contest Panchayat polls from Jaunpur

Lucknow: After Bollywood actress cum writer Diksha Singh, Srikala Singh nee Reddy, wife of mafia don turned politician Dhananjay Singh also filed her nomination papers from Ward number 45 in Jaunpur district.

Srikala had joined the BJP in August 2019 in Telangana in the presence of BJP President J.P. Nadda. She belongs to a big business and political family. Her father was an independent MLA from Huzoorpur and owns famous Nippo Batteries.

She got married to Dhananjay Singh in 2017. Srikala is Dhanajay’s third wife. After being denied ticket from the BJP, she filed her nomination from Ward number 45 as independent candidate for Panchayat member, Malhani.

Her husband Dhananjay was also to join the BJP but the party state unit had opposed due to his involvement in several crimes. Recently he made headlines after the Lucknow Police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest in connection of murder of Ajit Singh, a block Head and gangster.