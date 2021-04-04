Uttar Pradesh: Husband on the run, Dhananjay Singh's wife Srikala to contest Panchayat polls from Jaunpur

Lucknow: After Bollywood actress cum writer Diksha Singh, Srikala Singh nee Reddy, wife of mafia don turned politician Dhananjay Singh also filed her nomination papers from Ward number 45 in Jaunpur district.
Srikala had joined the BJP in August 2019 in Telangana in the presence of BJP President J.P. Nadda. She belongs to a big business and political family. Her father was an independent MLA from Huzoorpur and owns famous Nippo Batteries.
She got married to Dhananjay Singh in 2017. Srikala is Dhanajay’s third wife. After being denied ticket from the BJP, she filed her nomination from Ward number 45 as independent candidate for Panchayat member, Malhani.
Her husband Dhananjay was also to join the BJP but the party state unit had opposed due to his involvement in several crimes. Recently he made headlines after the Lucknow Police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest in connection of murder of Ajit Singh, a block Head and gangster.
Srikala has been active in politics and social work mainly in Suryapet along with her father before marriage with Dhananjay. She had filed her nominations during the Assembly bypolls also from Malhani seat but later she had withdrawn it for some unknown reasons.
While her husband is on the run again after getting a bail from MP-MLA Court in Prayagraj, Srikala is trying her luck in politics from Malhani, an area in Jaunpur district dominated by her husband. Dhananjay was BSP MP from Jaunpur in 2009 and had won Assembly polls from Rari Vidhan Sabha seat in 2002.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)