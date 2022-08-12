e-Paper Get App

Uttar Pradesh: Headless body of young woman found in drain in Meerut

IANSUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

Meerut: A headless body of a young woman was found in the Lakkhipura area of Meerut district on Friday.

The body of the woman, which police believe was in her twenties, was first spotted by locals in a drain near lane number 28 in the Lakkhipura area.

The police believe that the actual crime of the murder has been committed elsewhere and the headless body was abandoned in the drain to conceal identity.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The police spokesman said that a team of forensic experts have also been called to the spot.

Police teams have been formed to contact locals and collect details of any missing women in the area. Wireless messages have been sent to gather the list of any women reported missing in the nearby towns. The identity of the woman is yet to be known.

Last month, a headless, highly decomposed body of a woman was found in a similar manner in a drain in Meerut's cantonment area.

