Uttar Pradesh govt to withdraw lockdown violation cases

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has decided to withdraw thousands of cases lodged against traders and others across the state for violating lockdown guidelines during Covid-19 pandemic.

Law Minister Brijesh Pathak issued an order in this regard directing the department to collect information about cases lodged against people for lockdown violations at different police stations in the state.

The minister has also issued directives to the police department to ensure that no one was harassed after the government’s decision to withdraw these cases. It will also reduce the burden on the police to investigate and the courts to act on the police charge-sheets, Pathak added.

He said that the decision in this regard was taken after many traders and prominent people brought to the government that they were being harassed by the police and investigating officers in lockdown violation cases lodged against them.

The minister said that there were many who had violated the lockdown guidelines unknowingly or were facing emergencies at home.

The minister, however, warned and advised people of the state not to violate laws and follow the government guidelines, issued during emergency situations like Covid-19 pandemic.