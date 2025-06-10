Uttar Pradesh Govt To Amend Brick Kiln Policy For Environmental Compliance And Tax Regulation

UP government plans brick kiln policy overhaul to ensure eco-compliance and tax transparency | Representative image

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to amend its brick kiln policy, aiming to bring the industry under an organized and sustainable framework. The changes are based on the legal opinion of retired Chief Justice BN Khare, with a focus on environmental protection and effective tax regulation.

The Environment Department, Pollution Control Board, and GST Department will now coordinate operations. The amendment proposal has already been sent for state-level approval. Once implemented, kilns will be brought under regulation.

Until 2012, the state lacked clear rules for brick kiln operations, causing both tax losses and unfair disadvantages to compliant operators. As per new directions, a list of approved kilns will be shared with the GST Department to improve tax collection and industry transparency.