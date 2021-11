An undersecretary-level officer at Bapu Bhavan in Lucknow has been arrested after a video of him molesting a contractual worker went viral.

The accused, Ichharam Yadav, is posted with the minority welfare department as a section in charge in Lucknow.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 10:47 AM IST