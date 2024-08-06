Uttar Pradesh: Govt Initiates Mass Drug Administration For Filaria Elimination Starting August 10 |

Lucknow: In a major health initiative, the Uttar Pradesh state government is set to commence a Mass Drug Administration (MDA) program under the National Filaria Elimination Program starting from August 10.

This program will target 17 filaria-affected districts using two drugs (DEC and Albendazole) and an additional 10 districts with a combination of three drugs (DEC, Albendazole, and Ivermectin).

Dr. R.P. Singh Suman, Director of Communicable Diseases, Uttar Pradesh, announced that 61,512 teams, comprising 123,024 trained health workers, will administer anti-filarial drugs to eligible beneficiaries.

He stressed the importance of community involvement in the program's success, emphasizing the collective responsibility to eliminate the threat of filariasis.

Dr. A.K. Chaudhary, State Program Officer for Filariasis, noted that children under 2 years old, pregnant women, and severely ill individuals are excluded from the drug administration. He highlighted the Morbidity Management and Disability Prevention (MMDP) program, which provides care for lymphedema patients and treatment for hydrocele. He reassured that the anti-filaria drugs are safe and that any mild side effects indicate the presence of filarial parasites in the body.

Two filariasis patients, Kaushal Kishore and Ganga Prasad, shared their experiences and efforts to educate the public on the importance of the MDA program. They addressed misconceptions and encouraged participation in community meetings.

Anuj Ghosh from Global Health Strategies emphasized the media's role in promoting the success of government health programs. He urged media partners to help raise awareness about the upcoming MDA campaign starting on August 10.

A state-level media workshop was organized today in Lucknow to highlight the critical role of the media in the Filaria Elimination Program. The event, hosted by the Department of Medical and Health, Uttar Pradesh, and Global Health Strategies, featured participation from supporting organizations such as the World Health Organization, PATH, Project Concern International, and CFAR.