Uttar Pradesh govt hands over Ayodhya airport land to Airport Authority of India

Lucknow: In a step forward towards the development of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport, Ayodhya, the Civil Aviation Department of the state government Thursday signed a lease agreement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) regarding transfer of 317.855 acres to the latter on lease for the project.



The land was given on lease to the Airport Authority of India in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The lease agreement is between the Civil Aviation Department of the state and the Airport Authority of India.

A total of 317.855 acres of land for the airport project has been procured by the Uttar Pradesh government.



With both the Central and UP governments hoping to make Ayodhya an international tourism hub after the work on the Ram Temple has already started, the international airport is an ambitious project in that direction to boost tourism and provide air-connectivity to adjoining areas.

Although an MOU was signed in 2014 with the AAI for upgrade of the existing airport, the project could not take off. In 2019, the state government got a feasibility study conducted on the 178-acre area used for flying club activities and non-scheduled flights by small aircraft.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 01:14 PM IST