Uttar Pradesh govt declares second wave of coronavirus as cases surge

Lucknow: Amid growing cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has declared the second surge of Covid-19 as pandemic and enforced provisions of the Epidemic Act across the state with immediate effect till June end.

The Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said that the decision was taken after reviewing the alarming situation in the state. He admitted that cases were going up daily and the coronavirus has hit the state again in pandemic form.

The ACS Health said that the Epidemic Act, which was enforced earlier till March 31, has been extended till June-end or till the situation arising out of the second wave is brought under control.

“In the public interest, the state government may cancel holidays of doctors, health workers and other government and private employees engaged in the duties to deal with coronavirus,” said Prasad.

The ACS Health has also directed all health and frontline workers to take the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on priority to develop antibodies for carrying their duties safely.

The graph of infected patients increased further in the last 24 hours after 11 deaths and 1,230 more positive cases were reported from different parts of the state. What has caused worry to the state government is that the second surge of coronavirus has brought down the recovery rate from 98.25 per cent to 96 per cent.

The state is heading back to the March and April 2020 pandemic situation. In March last year, the number of active cases were 2078 but by April 31, 2020, it had gone up to 9848 positive cases. On March 1 this year, only 87 active cases were reported. Now the number stands at over 1230, which is twelve times high.

To fight against the second round of coronavirus pandemic, the State government has ordered to reopen all Covid Management Hospitals across the state with full capacity. The KGMU has slapped a fine of Rs 200 on anyone roaming in the hospital campus without wearing a mask.

Out of total cases, about 30 to 35 active cases are being reported daily from the state capital Lucknow. Over a thousand micro containment zones have been created in seven major localities in Lucknow to check the second surge of coronavirus.