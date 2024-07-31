Uttar Pradesh: Government Cracks Down On Illegal Basement Activities Following Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File

Lucknow: In response to the recent tragedy at Rau's IAS coaching institute in Delhi, where three students, including one from Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar, lost their lives due to sudden flooding in the basement, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued stringent directives to halt illegal and unauthorized activities in basements across the state.

The directive, issued by Nitin Gokarn, the additional chief secretary for housing and urban development, mandates all development authorities to take immediate action against unauthorized commercial activities in basements.

The authorities are to form teams comprising junior engineers, assistant engineers, and zonal officers for intensive and regular inspections to monitor illegal construction activities, including those in basements.

In compliance with these directives, multiple districts, including Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, and Kanpur, have initiated extensive inspections and raids. The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) alone conducted raids at 107 establishments citywide, sealing 20 coaching centers and libraries operating illegally from basements.

LDA Vice Chairman Prathamesh Kumar has raised concerns about the construction and operation of basements that do not meet safety standards, highlighting the potential risks they pose to nearby buildings, life, and property.

“These risks are especially heightened during the rainy season due to inadequate precautions in basement construction. In response, a campaign has been launched to take action against illegal basement constructions in the city,” he told this reporter.

Vice Chairman Kumar said that a total of seven coaching centers and libraries in Aliganj have been sealed. These include Scholar Hub Library, Silence Zone Library, Prayas Library, Lakshya Library, Star Library, The Study Point Library, and Vision IAS Library. Additionally, the Zone-1 team has sealed Allen Coaching Center in Viraj Khand, Gomti Nagar, and EduCare Institute in Vibhav Khand, Gomti Nagar.

“This initiative aims to ensure the safety and compliance of buildings, particularly during adverse weather conditions, by targeting illegal basement operations that compromise structural integrity,” he said.

In Lucknow many of the business operations are carried out through basement. There are prominent markets in basements in Aminbad, Hazratganj, Bhootnath and Alambagh areas of the city. In many of the localities like Bhootnath water enter the shops during heavy downpour.

Gokarn emphasized the importance of adhering to approved standards and maps for basement use, instructing authorities to identify and take action against constructions that deviate from approved plans. He also highlighted the need to prevent any excavation during the monsoon season without proper safety measures to protect residents, workers, and property.

Parents’ concern:

Parents and students have mixed feelings about the newly implemented safety measures. Sunita Sharma, the mother of an aspiring civil servant, shared her perspective, saying, "This is an essential step. The recent incident in Delhi has highlighted significant safety issues at coaching centers. “Given our city's existing waterlogging problems, a similar situation could occur during the monsoon season. Most coaching centers in Lucknow operate from residential areas and homes, which is now a major concern for parents because classes are often held in basements," she said.