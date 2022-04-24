Uttar Pradesh: From annoyed MLA Azam Khan to sulking Shivpal Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav facing tough time

On Sunday, Samajwadi Party leader, former minister and MLA, Azam Khan, currently lodged in Sitapur Jail of Uttar Pradesh, refused to meet a delegation of his own party. The SP delegation comprising off several legislator was sent to meet Azam in jail by none other than the party chief Akhilesh Yadav himself.

So annoyed was SP leader Azam Khan, that he kept party delegation waiting outside jail premises for an hour and later on refuse meeting on the pretext of his illness. However, three days back estranged uncle of Akhilesh and chief of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL), Shivpal Yadav had met Azam Khan in jail. Besides the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Chief Jayant Choudhury had visited Khan’s residence in Rampur last week to meet family members. Azam Khan, according to his close associates, is annoyed with SP chief as well as the party over the way the matter of his arrest was taken up.

Not only this, the state president of Azad Samaj Party, Chandra Shekhar Ravan also met Azam’s son Abdullah Azam in Rampur. However, Azam Khan did not meet the delegation sent by the national president of the Samajwadi Party.

Meanwhile the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav when asked about Azam Khan on Sunday said that his party could provide all legal help, which is being done. He said that Bhartiya Janta Party did injustice to Azam Khan. The ruling BJP deliberately appointed such officials in Rampur district who can frame fake charges against Azam Khan.

It may be mentioned that last week Azam Khan’s media in-charge Fasahat Khan alias Sanu had expressed his displeasure on the way the issue of arrest was handled by SP. He had spoken against Samajwadi Party’s National President Akhilesh Yadav. After Fasahat Khan’s statement, several resignations were seen one after the other in the Samajwadi Party in support of Azam Khan, and the meeting of many leaders with the Azam family clearly indicated that the estranged leader might part ways with SP in coming days. Besides Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav’s recent moves too has been giving sleepless nights to SP chief.

It may be mentioned that Shivpal has been elected legislator from Jaswantnagar assembly seat in the recently held UP elections on SP symbol. Shivpal Yadav, once a prominent leader of SP had floated his own party in the name of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) in 2018 after his relationship with nephew Akhilesh turned soar over the control on the party. However, in the 2022 assembly polls Shivpal had joined hands with Akhilesh again and contested on SP symbol. Soon after the assembly elections were over Shivpal started showing inclinations towards BJP. He was said to have been annoyed after not being invited in the meeting of SP legislators. Besides, he was also not happy with Akhilesh becoming leader of opposition in UP assembly. Shivpal had met with the UP CM Yogi and few senior leader of BJP recently.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 07:31 PM IST