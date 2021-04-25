Uttar Pradesh: Free treatment for COVID-19 patients at all hospitals

Lucknow: After announcing free-of-cost vaccination for those above 18 years of age in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced free treatment of all Covid-19 positive patients in government and private hospitals.

The Chief Minister conveyed his decision after holding a virtual meeting of the Team-11 task force on Sunday. He, however, warned of action against any government or private hospitals denying treatment to coronavirus positive patients.

“No private or government hospital can deny treatment of Covid-19 positive patients when the government is bearing the cost. All such patients be attended on arrival without fail and treatment be given on priority,” he said.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure that no charges are realized for the cremation of those dying due to covid-19. A directive has been issued to all District Magistrates in this regard.

He also directed that patients be referred to private Covid facilities if beds are not available in government hospitals. “Private hospitals will be paid as per the rate fixed under the Ayushman Bharat health scheme,” he said.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over discharge of 25,633 patients in the last 24 hours. “It is a pleasant situation and the result of my team’s sustained efforts to treat patients and enforce Covid-19 guidelines strictly,” said Yogi Adityanath.

The CM claimed that more Covid beds will be available shortly after the makeshift hospitals, being set up by the DRDO, are operational by the end of this month.

On shortage of oxygen, he ordered an audit of supplies to private hospitals by IIM and IIT experts to expose the conspiracy behind the rumoured shortage despite adequate buffer stock. “Now we have adequate stock of oxygen and the demand and supply is being monitored live at a separate centre,” he added.