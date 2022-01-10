e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 06:44 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Four men sexually assault women in Budaun village

The incident took place last Saturday when the woman had gone out to purchase medicines from a nearby medicine shop, they said.
PTI
A woman was allegedly abducted by four people and raped in a village in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The incident took place last Saturday when the woman had gone out to purchase medicines from a nearby medicine shop, they said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Chauhan said the police have registered an FIR on the woman's complaint and are trying to nab the offenders.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 06:44 PM IST
