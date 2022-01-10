Uttar Pradesh: Four men sexually assault women in Budaun village

A woman was allegedly abducted by four people and raped in a village in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The incident took place last Saturday when the woman had gone out to purchase medicines from a nearby medicine shop, they said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Chauhan said the police have registered an FIR on the woman's complaint and are trying to nab the offenders.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 06:44 PM IST