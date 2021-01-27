Uttar Pradesh: Four lakh migrants offered jobs

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government has offered jobs to migrant workers who returned during lockdown in state. Navneet Sehgal additional chief secretary of Information department claimed "About four lakh migrants have been offered permanent jobs in government sector."

He further informed that migration commission was set up, which maintain records about number of migrants returned in state especially during lockdown. "The commission found that 45 lakh migrants came to the state. Also skill mapping was carried out in a bid to provide appropriate jobs. Of which, about 27.28 lakh migrants were given jobs in 11 lakh industries comprising small and medium-sized. Besides, migrants provided employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme."

Meanwhile the official clarified that no prior permission from state will be required for employing manpower by other states. It is a constitutional right to work anywhere Sehgal stated. The clarification was made following CM Adityanath who had made a statement that if any other state wants UP’s manpower, they cannot take them away just like that but will have to seek permission of the government. However, the statement sparked a row later on.