Uttar Pradesh: Four, including a girl, arrested in attempt to gangrape-murder case

Lucknow: The Shahjahanpur Police have arrested four accused, including a girl student, in connection with attempt to gangrape-murder case after the victim recorded her magisterial statement.

The victim told the magistrate that her classmate had sent her to a mango orchid where three boys were waiting for her. When she reached there, they tried to rape her. When they failed in their attempt, they poured kerosene on her and lit a match box to burn her alive.

On the basis of her statement, the police had arrested four accused, including her classmate. All the four accused were produced before the court which sent them to jail on Friday.

On February 22, the girl eloped from S.S. College and later was found naked and half-burnt by villagers on NH24 near Tilhar, about 13 km from her college. She was admitted in the district hospital and then referred to Civil Hospital in Lucknow when her condition deteriorated.

On gaining consciousness, her statement was recorded before a magistrate and the four accused were arrested by the police. A case under Sections 376D, 120-B, 201, 511 of the IPC was registered against the arrested accused.

“We have made the arrest on the basis of her statement. There are missing links. The charge-sheet will be filed once the victim is recovered fully to help the police in investigation,” the SP S. Anand said.

The victim and two of the accused are doing graduation from S.S. Degree College, belonging to former Union Minister of State for Home and ex-BJP MP Swami Chinmayanad. It was due to this, the Shahjahanpur police are treading cautiously in the case.

Earlier, a law graduate from his college had charged the former Union Minister of rape. The ex-BJP MP had also accused the girl and his associates of blackmailing him. Later, the girl had withdrawn the case against the Union minister.