Uttar Pradesh: Four hospital staff members held for selling fake Remdesivir injections

Lucknow: In a shocking first, the Lucknow Police have arrested four medical staff of prestigious King George’s Medical University (KGMU) who were allegedly selling fake Remdesivir injections on higher prices to Covid-19 positive patients.

The police have recovered 91 fake vials of the life-saving drug from their possession. The injection is in short supply in Lucknow and other parts of the state. They were selling these fake injections for Rs 15,000. The arrested persons have been identified as Vikas Dubey, Kaushal Shukla, Ajit Maurya and Rakesh Tiwari.

Vikas Dubey, the gang leader, told the police that they have already sold about 50 fake injections to the patients in KGMU. The KGMU administration has ordered an internal probe and suspended them.

The Lucknow Police continued to launch a crackdown against those black marketing life-saving Remdevisir injections. In another case, the police have held six others who were black marketing Remdesivir injections. About 128 injections and over Rs 2.5 lakh cash were recovered from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ram Sagar, Amandeep Madan, Ankur Vaish, Anshu Gupta, Amir Abbas and Saurabh Rastogi.

Earlier, the Lucknow Police had busted another gang black marketing Remdesivir injections by arresting four persons on Thursday late evening from Era Hospital. About 34 vials of the life-saving injections and Rs 4,69,000 were recovered from their possession.

They were selling these injections anything between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. The Commissioner Lucknow D.K. Thakur said that NSA will be slapped against all arrested persons as directed by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.