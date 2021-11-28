Uttar Pradesh: Former SP ministers Jai Narain Tiwari, Vijay Mishra join BJP ahead of Assembly polls

As assembly elections approaching more and more leaders in Uttar Pradesh have been switching loyalties.

On Sunday, former minister in the Samajwadi Party government Jai Narain Tiwari joined Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in the presence of state president Swatantra Deo Singh. Tiwari hails from Sultanpur and had been in congress for some time. Besides another former minister of UP, Vijay Mishra from Gazipur joined BJP.

Former legislator from Bikapur, Ayodhya, Kunwar Abhimanyu Pratap Singh, Madan Gautam and former IAS Ashok Kumar Singh joined BJP along with their supporters.

Meanwhile officer on special duty (OSD) to former chief minister Mayawati, Ganga Ram joined congress on Sunday. Besides senior BJP leader, Shivpuran Chauhan from Gazipur and Rajyawardhan Singh from Hardoi also joined Congress in the presence of its state president Ajay Kumar Lallu.

ALSO READ Uttar Pradesh: AAP to hold protests in all districts against Prayagraj murders

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 10:42 PM IST