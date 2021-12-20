Uttar Pradesh: Former legislator and BJP office-bearer Ram Iqbal Singh quits party to join SP

Lucknow: With assembly polls round the corner, the number of turncoats is swelling in Uttar Pradesh.

On Monday, for legislator and member of state executive in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ram Iqbal Singh left the party to join the Samajwadi brigade. Singh was a close aide of former Chief Minister and BJP stalwart late Kalyan Singh. He joined SP on Monday in the presence of its chief Akhilesh Yadav along with hundreds of his supporters.

Ram Iqbal Singh had been vocal against BJP leaders in the recent past. He was elected legislator from Balia district in UP in 2002 and has been an office-bearer in the BJP Youth wing. For the last few months, Singh had been venting ire against UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Last month, he had stated that if party removes Yogi from the post of CM, the later would become Saint again. He dared party high command to take action against Yogi, who according to him was causing dent to the organization.

It may be mentioned that ever since the countdown for UP assembly polls has begun, a large number of leaders have been switching loyalties.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 08:24 PM IST